Shaheen: GOP election deniers should face sanctions

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly working behind the scenes urging Republican colleagues not to challenge the election results when Congress certifies President-elect Joe Biden’s win next month.

However, incoming Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville is hinting he plans to go against McConnell and challenge the results. President Trump called Tuberville a “hero” and said more Republicans should follow his lead.

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen says elected representatives who refuse to accept the peaceful transition of power should be sanctioned. “These senators and members of Congress who have refused to acknowledge that we had a free and fair election in which Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by over 7 million votes, are bordering on sedition and treason in thinking that they are going to overturn a duly elected president,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.