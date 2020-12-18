Advertisement

Shaheen: GOP election deniers should face sanctions

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen-File photo
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly working behind the scenes urging Republican colleagues not to challenge the election results when Congress certifies President-elect Joe Biden’s win next month.

However, incoming Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville is hinting he plans to go against McConnell and challenge the results. President Trump called Tuberville a “hero” and said more Republicans should follow his lead.

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen says elected representatives who refuse to accept the peaceful transition of power should be sanctioned. “These senators and members of Congress who have refused to acknowledge that we had a free and fair election in which Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by over 7 million votes, are bordering on sedition and treason in thinking that they are going to overturn a duly elected president,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott arriving at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Vermont COVID cases remain at plateau
Snow in downtown Middlebury
Winter storm blankets region
Douglas Hersey/File
Vt. EMT convicted of child sex assault, human trafficking
New COVID cases in Vermont return to triple-digits
Sunset in Stockbridge, Vt., Thursday
Winter storm dumps upward of 4-feet in southern areas

Latest News

coyne
Catholic Bishop Coyne previews Christmas message
cops
Mom sent on Christmas shopping spree with community contributions
main street
Struggling Vt. businesses await additional federal relief
vax
Vermont vaccine shipment comes up short
Rice Lumber employees say they first spotted the snowy owl on their property Nov. 30.
Snowy owl helping spirits soar in Shelburne