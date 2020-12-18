Snowy owl helping spirits soar in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Spirits are soaring at a Shelburne business that’s getting some extra attention because of an unexpected guest.

Every day for the past three weeks, workers at Rice Lumber says hundreds of people have been flying over to their location on Shelburne Road to catch a glimpse of one special creature -- the snowy owl who’s made a home on this land is a hoot among locals.

Oliver and Meghan Fanning live across the street from their new feathery friend. “We’ve just been seeing it along the road and coming up here,” said Oliver, who fittingly named the bird ‘Snowy.’

Meanwhile, Vermont bird-watching pages are booming with talk of the raptor, attracting photographers from across Chittenden County. “This is just a beautiful, elusive creature,” said photographer Colin Fitzgerald. “I’ve gotten some very good pictures. That’s why I keep coming back for different settings and scenery, lighting.”

Even Rice Lumber customers are pausing their shopping trips to snap pictures. “Every time I get here, it’s here,” said Tom Scatchard of Charlotte.

“I was the first one to see him,” Rice Lumber President James Carroll said. “I came to work here Monday morning on Nov. 30, and he was over there in those rocks. I saw something white, and I got closer, and it was just amazing. It was a snowy owl! He became a hit.”

Since the snowy owl popped up in these pines, Carroll says his employees’ spirits have soared. “It makes our day. We get here at work, everyone’s like, ‘You seen the owl yet?’” Carroll said.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Doug Morin says snowy owls often spend the winter in Vermont’s Champlain Valley hunting rodents in large, open areas. “Some of the owls are just more attuned to people. They’re more relaxed in the presence of people. That’s okay, but we still don’t want to encourage people to be going closer and closer and closer and disturbing those birds because they’re really trying to conserve energy here for the winter,” he said.

Morin, who specializes in predatory birds, says the owl likely frequents the spot because there’s a good food source. He says it’s tough to tell if the owl is male or female. He is reminding visitors to respect the bird’s privacy. “If you’re able to observe from a long-distance... I mean hundreds of feet you want to stay away from these birds,” Morin said. “If you’re able to observe from that distance from your car, that’s pretty ideal. That way the birds aren’t associating the human form walking up to it. Certainly, we don’t encourage people to approach the birds.” Morin says Snowy might stay until March.

“She really likes this place around here,” Oliver said.

Everyone can agree, the snowy owl is a sight to see. But Rice Lumber asks that owl spectators allow the business to operate. So, they prefer watchers wait until Saturday afternoons or Sundays, when they’re closed. And please don’t park on the hill.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.