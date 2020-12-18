Struggling Vt. businesses await additional federal relief

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Congress draws closer to passing a new COVID relief package to shore up the economy, Vermont leaders say they’re ready to pass on the help to struggling businesses and others in need.

That includes Jenny Sebold, the owner of Rebel Heart and The Pink Shutter Flower Shop in Montpelier. She’s one of the thousands of business owners that have adapted to the pandemic economy through online orders and new business models. “People are hustling day-to-day like we are to keep their day-to-day, so we need help,” Sebold said.

Vermont leaders Friday said the state has made tremendous efforts over the last seven months to move nearly $300-million in grants to businesses like Sebold’s. As Vermont scrapes the bottom of the barrel of CARES Act funding, Gov. Phil Scott says it appears as though more help is on the way. “I’m hopeful we’ll have some good news in the very near future,” he said.

While exact details are still being hammered out, the $900 billion relief package in Congress appears to restore extended unemployment benefits, provide Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Paycheck Protection Program funding, and provide direct $600 payments. The governor estimates this would put about $350 million of direct cash into the economy. It comes as unemployment remains high and businesses brace for the long winter ahead. “Injecting that money into the economy in the next month or two will help in substantial ways to get through the last quarter of what we’re seeing, to get us to the finish line,” Scott said.

Vermont released new unemployment data Friday that shows the state unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% with 10,000 people without jobs. But the governor says that number is deceiving because 20,000 dropped out of the labor force.

The state brought in about $26 million in tax collections in November, which is above the state’s lowered expectations. State officials say the state’s economic health over the next few months depends on keeping the virus at bay and more help from Congress.

Like Sebold thousands of other business owners and workers wait for a deal from Washington. She says any help is welcome. “Our shops are really ways that people can connect, and so to keep our downtowns vibrant and keep connecting people right now, especially right now is so important,” she said.

Vt. Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle says the last of the federal CARE Act dollars are being shipped out and will arrive sometime next week. In all, $300 million has been granted to small businesses in Vermont to keep them afloat.

