Stuck in Vermont: Celebrating David Macaulay’s work at the Champlain Mill in Winooski

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s hard to imagine Winooski without thinking of the gigantic mills that line the Winooski River and contain so much history and life.

A new exhibit at the Heritage Winooski Mill Museum in the Champlain Mill celebrates this local treasure with original illustrations from David Macaulay’s 1983 book, “MILL.” Although the book is about a fictional mill town, residents will probably see architectural details that look familiar.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger took a walk around the mills with Macaulay in October to learn more about his artistic process and his appreciation of these historic mill structures.

The exhibit is part of “2020 Vision: Reflecting on a World-Changing Year,” a statewide exhibition initiative of the Vermont Curators Group that includes 48 spots across the state. This show is open until March 12; tickets are free but need to be reserved ahead of time.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.