Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Celebrating David Macaulay’s work at the Champlain Mill in Winooski

A new exhibit at the Heritage Winooski Mill Museum features illustrations from David Macaulay.
A new exhibit at the Heritage Winooski Mill Museum features illustrations from David Macaulay.(Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s hard to imagine Winooski without thinking of the gigantic mills that line the Winooski River and contain so much history and life.

A new exhibit at the Heritage Winooski Mill Museum in the Champlain Mill celebrates this local treasure with original illustrations from David Macaulay’s 1983 book, “MILL.” Although the book is about a fictional mill town, residents will probably see architectural details that look familiar.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger took a walk around the mills with Macaulay in October to learn more about his artistic process and his appreciation of these historic mill structures.

The exhibit is part of “2020 Vision: Reflecting on a World-Changing Year,” a statewide exhibition initiative of the Vermont Curators Group that includes 48 spots across the state. This show is open until March 12; tickets are free but need to be reserved ahead of time.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in downtown Middlebury
Winter storm blankets region
New COVID cases in Vermont return to triple-digits
Sunset in Stockbridge, Vt., Thursday
Winter storm dumps upward of 4-feet in southern areas
Douglas Hersey/File
Vt. EMT convicted of child sex assault, human trafficking
Courtesy: Londonderry Police
Truck driver accused of not clearing snow, ice off roof

Latest News

File photo
Caucus votes to nominate Packard as NH House speaker
The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present...
Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion
On December 20, Vermont Ballet Theater will present a virtual Nutcracker
VBT’s virtual ‘Nutcracker’ maintains holiday tradition
File photo
Lights shot out at menorah on Dartmouth College campus