Advertisement

Thousands digging out the nor’easter

Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s nothing like a snow-capped holiday season in Vermont and our first big snow storm delivered, big time to many across the state.

“I was born here and it’s just not complete without a white Christmas”, says Helen Cook of Essex, Vermont

After inches of snow fell across the Champlain Valley many came out to see the white powder and do some shopping.

“It makes me feel so happy it’s been such a hard year, it’s so nice that it’s finally snowing and pretty. It feels like Christmas like the holidays it makes me feel so happy” said Shivani Mathur from California.

Early in the day some shoppers had to deal with slippery conditions. That didn’t stop Jennifer Vincent from enjoying her day.

Jennifer Vincent from South Burlington says “I found this storm very unexpected because I woke up with plans to go buy a snow shovel and there was so much snow I didn’t want to do that anymore because the roads were so slick. On the flip side I’m so excited that it’s white in Vermont and I’m finally looking forward to Christmas.”

Down on Church Street in Burlington, we spotted people and their pets enjoying the fresh snow, while crews cleared the streets and walkways and speaking of heavy equipment, check out little guy from Braintree who’s doing what he can to help clear the way for his family.

Towards the southern part of the state, Vermonters were digging out of more than three feet of snow!

Here’s a shot from Woodstock, Vermont where the snow goes halfway up the door.

Here in Ludlow, people may have the toughest task ahead, with the snow halfway up their bodies, and even piled up high on top of roofs.

While most are making the best of it, some just don’t like the cold. “Booo! I mean some of us are homebound as it is so to have this on top of it it’s just another step” adds, Cook of Essex.

All this white powder isn’t going away on its own it’ll be a multi-day dig-out for thousands across the state.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in downtown Middlebury
Winter storm blankets region
Courtesy: Londonderry Police
Truck driver accused of not clearing snow, ice off roof
New COVID cases in Vermont return to triple-digits
Sunset in Stockbridge, Vt., Thursday
Winter storm dumps upward of 4-feet in southern areas
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home

Latest News

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center gives first nurse COVID vaccine
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center nurse gets covid vaccine
Thousand dig out of the snow in the Northeast
Thousand dig out of the snow in the Northeast
A still from bodycam video of a traffic stop that led to accusations against Northfield's...
County prosecutor will decline cases involving police chief
Gov. Chris Sununu
New Hampshire spending virus relief aid ‘almost down to the penny’