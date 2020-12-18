Thousands digging out the nor’easter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s nothing like a snow-capped holiday season in Vermont and our first big snow storm delivered, big time to many across the state.

“I was born here and it’s just not complete without a white Christmas”, says Helen Cook of Essex, Vermont

After inches of snow fell across the Champlain Valley many came out to see the white powder and do some shopping.

“It makes me feel so happy it’s been such a hard year, it’s so nice that it’s finally snowing and pretty. It feels like Christmas like the holidays it makes me feel so happy” said Shivani Mathur from California.

Early in the day some shoppers had to deal with slippery conditions. That didn’t stop Jennifer Vincent from enjoying her day.

Jennifer Vincent from South Burlington says “I found this storm very unexpected because I woke up with plans to go buy a snow shovel and there was so much snow I didn’t want to do that anymore because the roads were so slick. On the flip side I’m so excited that it’s white in Vermont and I’m finally looking forward to Christmas.”

Down on Church Street in Burlington, we spotted people and their pets enjoying the fresh snow, while crews cleared the streets and walkways and speaking of heavy equipment, check out little guy from Braintree who’s doing what he can to help clear the way for his family.

Towards the southern part of the state, Vermonters were digging out of more than three feet of snow!

Here’s a shot from Woodstock, Vermont where the snow goes halfway up the door.

Here in Ludlow, people may have the toughest task ahead, with the snow halfway up their bodies, and even piled up high on top of roofs.

While most are making the best of it, some just don’t like the cold. “Booo! I mean some of us are homebound as it is so to have this on top of it it’s just another step” adds, Cook of Essex.

All this white powder isn’t going away on its own it’ll be a multi-day dig-out for thousands across the state.

