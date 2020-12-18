Advertisement

VBT’s virtual ‘Nutcracker’ maintains holiday tradition

On December 20, Vermont Ballet Theater will present a virtual Nutcracker
On December 20, Vermont Ballet Theater will present a virtual Nutcracker(Vermont Ballet Theater)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “The Nutcracker” is an annual holiday tradition, but this year dance groups have had to get creative to meet the COVID guidelines.

On December 20, Vermont Ballet Theater will present a virtual Nutcracker featuring videos of two casts of VBT dancers performing selected pieces from the Nutcracker.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the VBT’s Michele Fodero about how they made the show go on.

The show is free but they’re asking for donations to offset the impacts of COVD-19 on their organization.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in downtown Middlebury
Winter storm blankets region
New COVID cases in Vermont return to triple-digits
Sunset in Stockbridge, Vt., Thursday
Winter storm dumps upward of 4-feet in southern areas
Douglas Hersey/File
Vt. EMT convicted of child sex assault, human trafficking
Courtesy: Londonderry Police
Truck driver accused of not clearing snow, ice off roof

Latest News

The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present...
Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion
File photo
Lights shot out at menorah on Dartmouth College campus
Christmas lights flying off the shelves
Christmas lights flying off store shelves
According to ACE, as a national brand they have sold over 700,000 more units this year.
Christmas lights flying off the shelves