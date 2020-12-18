VBT’s virtual ‘Nutcracker’ maintains holiday tradition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “The Nutcracker” is an annual holiday tradition, but this year dance groups have had to get creative to meet the COVID guidelines.

On December 20, Vermont Ballet Theater will present a virtual Nutcracker featuring videos of two casts of VBT dancers performing selected pieces from the Nutcracker.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the VBT’s Michele Fodero about how they made the show go on.

The show is free but they’re asking for donations to offset the impacts of COVD-19 on their organization.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.