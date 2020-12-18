Advertisement

Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will hold a pandemic briefing Friday morning.

Watch live at 11:30 on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

New York state on Thursday reported 120 COVID deaths. Hospitalizations continue to increase and stand at 6,147 patients.

The statewide positivity rate is 5.38% In the North Country, the rate was 4.4%

As of Thursday, Clinton County, New York, has had a total of 777 confirmed cases and four deaths. Essex County has had a total of 463 confirmed cases and 15 deaths. And Franklin County has had a total of 509 confirmed cases and eight deaths.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

