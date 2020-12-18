Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve got another chilly start on Saturday with mostly clear skies and temperatures beginning in the single digits. Skies will start out sunny, but clouds will begin to drift in during the afternoon ahead of our next weather system. We should still be able to enjoy partly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Skies will become mostly cloudy on Saturday night with a few snow showers possible. The weekend will wrap up on Sunday with more clouds and occasional snow showers. We don’t expect much in the way of accumulation with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Heading into next week, the warm up continues. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies through mid week. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 30s and low 40s. A weather system will possibly bring rain on Christmas Eve, eventually changing to snow on Christmas Day. Temperatures will be back on the way down by the end of the week, falling into the upper 20s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott arriving at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Vermont COVID cases remain at plateau
Snow in downtown Middlebury
Winter storm blankets region
Douglas Hersey/File
Vt. EMT convicted of child sex assault, human trafficking
New COVID cases in Vermont return to triple-digits
Sunset in Stockbridge, Vt., Thursday
Winter storm dumps upward of 4-feet in southern areas

Latest News

wx
Friday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Max Advantage Forecast
Evening Weather Forecast