BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve got another chilly start on Saturday with mostly clear skies and temperatures beginning in the single digits. Skies will start out sunny, but clouds will begin to drift in during the afternoon ahead of our next weather system. We should still be able to enjoy partly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Skies will become mostly cloudy on Saturday night with a few snow showers possible. The weekend will wrap up on Sunday with more clouds and occasional snow showers. We don’t expect much in the way of accumulation with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Heading into next week, the warm up continues. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies through mid week. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 30s and low 40s. A weather system will possibly bring rain on Christmas Eve, eventually changing to snow on Christmas Day. Temperatures will be back on the way down by the end of the week, falling into the upper 20s.

