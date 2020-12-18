BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wow! What a range of snowfall amounts from the big storm. A few spots got around 40 inches of snow, especially in Windsor County. Others got much less. Burlington only received 2.5 inches of snow on Thursday. The storm is long gone and high pressure will be in charge today. It will be a pretty decent day with plenty of sunshine, but it will be on the cold side with highs in the low to mid 20s. Tonight will be another clear, cold night with the colder valleys dipping below zero.

The weekend is looking pretty quiet. Saturday will be warmer than today, with highs nearing 30 degrees. Sunday will be even warmer, though a weak system will bring snow showers during the afternoon. Only a trace to an inch accumulation is expected.

A quiet and seasonable week is on the way until Christmas Eve, which is expected to bring us rain. It may end as some snow overnight, leaving us with a White Christmas. Stay tuned.

