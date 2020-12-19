Benefit concert raises money for the VT. National Guard families

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The band played on. To empty chairs. But people behind their computer screens were able to watch and put money on the songs they like best to support the National Guard charitable foundation, which helps support the local National Guard members and their families.

“As they make a donation they can select a song that they want the band to play. The songs with the highest dollar amount will top the leaderboard in real time and the band will play those songs” says Rich Price, of Select Design.

Viewers tuned in to see the show hosted by a local company, Select Design.

Each year, Select does a holiday party in support of a local cause, and in this difficult year, they wanted to support National Guard members who have been supporting the public during COVID-19.

“This year for us it felt really important to not only raise money for the Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation, but to shine a light on the men and women of the Vermont National Guard. This year in particular they’ve done so much for us to help us get through this really difficult year” says Price.

Select Design says it hopes to raise $40 thousand dollars from this event.

Retired Colonel Phillip Murdock, who now is a board member at the foundation, says he’s incredibly grateful for the funds. The funds will cover unexpected expenses for guard members and their families, as well as gold star families.

“It shows you the creative thinking that’s out there for people that want to support a cause they believe in. We are all Vermonters, we are all part of this community and when Vermonters need help, people step up” says Murdock.

Some of the Artist covers, which got the most financial support tonight were by Prince, Queen, and even Bon Jovi.

