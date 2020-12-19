Fletcher Free Library installs 3D printer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fletcher Free Library in Burlington has something new to offer it’s visitors, and we don’t mean up and coming titles.

The library recently installed a 3D printer available for anyone to use.

Thanks to grants and funds from Friends of the Fletcher Free Library, the printer was supposed to be installed before the pandemic.

While there were delays, it’s now installed. All users have to do is build a file, send it in, and the library staff will print it.

It’s livestreamed on YouTube, or you can watch from outside the library through the glass. Library staff will give you a set date and time when your project will be printed.

Staff say it’s perfect for printing things like guitar picks, book stands, or hooks.

“It’s really exciting because it’s a way for people to understand that designing something three-dimensionally is not that hard. And printing it out is not that hard and it’s such a great engineering activity for kids to learn too,” says Mary Danko of the Fletcher Free Library.

There are trainings available on the library website if you don’t know how to use a 3D printer.

The first half hour of print time is free, and then $1 for every 30 minutes after that.

