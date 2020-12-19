Advertisement

Fletcher Free Library installs 3D printer

The Fletcher Free Library in Burlington has something new to offer it’s visitors, and we don’t...
The Fletcher Free Library in Burlington has something new to offer it’s visitors, and we don’t mean up and coming titles.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fletcher Free Library in Burlington has something new to offer it’s visitors, and we don’t mean up and coming titles.

The library recently installed a 3D printer available for anyone to use.

Thanks to grants and funds from Friends of the Fletcher Free Library, the printer was supposed to be installed before the pandemic.

While there were delays, it’s now installed. All users have to do is build a file, send it in, and the library staff will print it.

It’s livestreamed on YouTube, or you can watch from outside the library through the glass. Library staff will give you a set date and time when your project will be printed.

Staff say it’s perfect for printing things like guitar picks, book stands, or hooks.

“It’s really exciting because it’s a way for people to understand that designing something three-dimensionally is not that hard. And printing it out is not that hard and it’s such a great engineering activity for kids to learn too,” says Mary Danko of the Fletcher Free Library.

There are trainings available on the library website if you don’t know how to use a 3D printer.

The first half hour of print time is free, and then $1 for every 30 minutes after that.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott arriving at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Vermont COVID cases remain at plateau
Douglas Hersey/File
Vt. EMT convicted of child sex assault, human trafficking
Viewer photo in Ludlow
Thousands digging out following large snowstorm
Jermee Slaughter died after he was hit by two cars on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.
Police release new information on deadly hit-and-run
3SquaresVT issues new checks after error

Latest News

Benefit Concert
Benefit concert raises money for VT. National Guard families
Benefit Concert
Benefit concert for VT. National Guard, hosted by Select Design
Plattsburgh family gets helping hand for the holidays
Plattsburgh family gets helping hand for the holidays
mill
Stuck in Vermont: Celebrating David Macaulay’s work at the Champlain Mill in Winooski