Plattsburgh family gets helping hand for the holidays

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We told you last week about two foster kids in Plattsburgh whose bikes were stolen from their home. The community stepped up, used some local resources, and surprised them with new bikes. But the generosity doesn’t stop there. Kelly O’Brien reports on how the community just keeps on giving.

The season of giving is here and there is a lot of need out there. Jen Dubuque is a single foster mom of four from Plattsburgh. “I’m really proud of that, but it’s a struggle. And this is like, I’m not deserving I just feel really... thank you,” she said.

This year, she gets to fill her stocking and stack presents under the tree thanks to generous donations from the community. “I’m not deserving but I am so appreciative,” Dubuque said. “My children, my children are deserving, I promise. All four are great kids.”

Of her four kids, two of them biological and two are in the process of being adopted from her cousin, who has spent her life as a victim of addiction. Dubuque says she has taken care of both children for most of their lives. “I pulled my 8-year-old son out of foster care when he was 4-months-old, Then she had another baby. I got her at birth,” she said.

Dubuque doesn’t ask for much and asks nothing for herself. Even when generosity is handed to her, she has a hard time taking it. “My kids are fine,” she said. “I’m sure there are families worse off than me.”

But, this Christmas isn’t about just what her family needs, but what they want. The donors range from members of the community that heard her story to the local fire and police departments. Some businesses donated from $25 up to hundreds in cash, checks, and gift cards.

Capt. Mike Cross with the Au Sable Forks Fire Department handed her an envelope. “I’d like to present this check to you for $250 for your family,” he said.

In the end, she received a total of $750 for her to take home, on top of all the hundreds of dollars in gifts for her kids. “I wasn’t expecting any of this and I’m appreciative. very appreciative,” Dubuque said. This Christmas will serve as a reminder, that even when things are tough, she has an entire community in her corner. “Thank you guys so much. This help is amazing.”

Now the work doesn’t stop here. There is a lot of money leftover from community donations and it’s going to help more local families put presents under their tree this Christmas.

