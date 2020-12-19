Advertisement

Vermont veterans honored with a wreath laying ceremony

Wreath laying ceremony to honor and remember Veterans
Wreath laying ceremony to honor and remember Veterans(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Saint Albans, Vt. (WCAX) - A ceremony to honor, and remember the lives of Vermont veterans will take place Saturday.

Starting at 9 a.m. the Civil war monument in Taylor park, in Saint Albans will host a wreath laying ceremony. After this ceremony the Franklin County Vt Honor Detail along with VFW Post will then go to local cemeteries where they will lay wreaths across veteran graves.

This event is part of the Wreaths Across America’s Remember, Honor, Teach initiative.

