Vermont veterans honored with a wreath laying ceremony

Saint Albans, Vt. (WCAX) - A ceremony to honor, and remember the lives of Vermont veterans will take place Saturday.

Starting at 9 a.m. the Civil war monument in Taylor park, in Saint Albans will host a wreath laying ceremony. After this ceremony the Franklin County Vt Honor Detail along with VFW Post will then go to local cemeteries where they will lay wreaths across veteran graves.

This event is part of the Wreaths Across America’s Remember, Honor, Teach initiative.

