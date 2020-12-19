What to do Saturday, Dec. 19th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what o do on this Saturday.

Christmas is less than a week away, and a local farm is hosting a food and toy drive to get you into the season of giving.

They will also have a holiday light show to make you feel merry and bright. The event will take place starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday evening. At the Riverview dairy farm in Franklin, where even the animals will also be getting into the festive feeling.

If you want to take participate you can bring a new, unwrapped toy (or a gift card for teens), or some dry/canned food to donate. The food will go to local food shelves, and the toys will go to Toys for kids of Vermont through the marine corps league.

All monetary donations will be used to “Give a Gallon” of milk to a local food shelf, Martha’s Community Kitchen.

The farm can be found at Riverview Farm 4420 Lake Rd Franklin VT 05457. They are asking guests to enter through the State Park road entrance to help with traffic flow.

To learn more you can check out their event page.

Scrag Mountain Music Handel’s Messiah, Solos will carry on their tradition in an untraditional format.

Through a livestream concert. The sounds of acclaimed vermont vocalist and pianist can now fill your home. It starts Saturday night at 7:30.

The program is “Pay what you can” with at-will donations collected to support the artist performing.

For details check out their website, or call: (802) 377-3161.

Spruce Peak Arts announces their Winter Concert Series. Bringing live performances back to Stowe.

Dave Keller will perform his You Get What You Give Concert this Saturday at 7 p.m. The Winter Concert Series will run through March, 2021. The Series will have a mix of limited in-person seating as well as livestreaming opportunities. Tickets are $25 for in-person attendance or $15 for a livestream ticket.

Tickets may be purchased on their website.



