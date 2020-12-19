Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This morning was the coldest of the season so far for many. Burlington got down to 1 degree, which is the coldest of the season so far. Today, however, will be warmer than Friday, with highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Sunday will be even warmer, though skies will be mostly cloudy, and snow showers are likely, but with little or no accumulation expected.

Winter officially arrives Monday at 5:02 AM. It will be relatively mild, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. A weak clipper system will bring snow showers Tuesday, with perhaps an inch or so of accumulation. Wednesday will be fair and pleasant.

Our next significant storm is expected to occur Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This one is looking complex. Models at this point are forecasting rain on Christmas Eve, and windy conditions. It’s expected to chance to snow overnight, with a flash freeze possible, then persist as snow showers on Christmas. We’ll keep you update on that storm in the days to come.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott arriving at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Vermont COVID cases remain at plateau
Douglas Hersey/File
Vt. EMT convicted of child sex assault, human trafficking
Viewer photo in Ludlow
Thousands digging out following large snowstorm
3SquaresVT issues new checks after error
Jermee Slaughter died after he was hit by two cars on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.
Police release new information on deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up
Morning weather webcast
Evening Weather Forecast
Evening Weather Forecast
wx
Friday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast