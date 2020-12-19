BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This morning was the coldest of the season so far for many. Burlington got down to 1 degree, which is the coldest of the season so far. Today, however, will be warmer than Friday, with highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Sunday will be even warmer, though skies will be mostly cloudy, and snow showers are likely, but with little or no accumulation expected.

Winter officially arrives Monday at 5:02 AM. It will be relatively mild, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. A weak clipper system will bring snow showers Tuesday, with perhaps an inch or so of accumulation. Wednesday will be fair and pleasant.

Our next significant storm is expected to occur Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This one is looking complex. Models at this point are forecasting rain on Christmas Eve, and windy conditions. It’s expected to chance to snow overnight, with a flash freeze possible, then persist as snow showers on Christmas. We’ll keep you update on that storm in the days to come.

