802 Jeep Festival of Lights holds first parade

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A first of its kind for this area -- a parade of just jeeps.

The event called the 802 Jeep Festival of Lights invited anyone to be a part of the fun.

The directions were to come with a dressed up Jeep and meet up in South Burlington.

The group left from the Goss Jeep showroom on Shelburne Road and paraded through nearby towns.

Spectators stopped along the road to send a honk or a wave.

A nice turnout for the first annual -- and organizers tell us they hope to host more in the future, including ones in other towns.

