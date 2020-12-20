Advertisement

802 Jeep Festival of Lights holds first parade

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A first of its kind for this area -- a parade of just jeeps.

The event called the 802 Jeep Festival of Lights invited anyone to be a part of the fun.

The directions were to come with a dressed up Jeep and meet up in South Burlington.

The group left from the Goss Jeep showroom on Shelburne Road and paraded through nearby towns.

Spectators stopped along the road to send a honk or a wave.

A nice turnout for the first annual -- and organizers tell us they hope to host more in the future, including ones in other towns.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly 25 inches of snow on Thursday, over 50 trails are open at Killington.
Big powder day attracts out-of-state visitors
Rice Lumber employees say they first spotted the snowy owl on their property Nov. 30.
Snowy owl helping spirits soar in Shelburne
Gov. Phil Scott arriving at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Vermont COVID cases remain at plateau
3SquaresVT issues new checks after error
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 21st
Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 21st
Sharon and Charlie talk terrarium tips and tricks
In the garden: Terrarium tips & tricks
Fun things to do this Sunday
What to do Sunday, Dec. 20th
Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 21st
Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 21st