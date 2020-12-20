Advertisement

Cochran-Siegle Earns First Career World Cup Podium

Starksboro native finishes second in Val Gardena Downhill
(WCAX)
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAL GARDENA, ITALY (WCAX) - In his 99th career start on the FIS World Cup, Starksboro native Ryan Cochran-Siegle earned his first career podium by finishing second in Saturday’s Downhill at Val Gardena. The run ended a nearly four-year drought for American men in the speed events.

Cochran-Siegle finished his run in a time of 2:01.67, just 0.22 seconds behind Aleksander Kilde of Norway.

And Cochran-Siegle isn’t the first member of Vermont’s first family of skiing to have a good day at Val Gardena: his moth Barbara Cochran earned World Championship silver in the slalom on the same hill back in 1970.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly 25 inches of snow on Thursday, over 50 trails are open at Killington.
Big powder day attracts out-of-state visitors
Rice Lumber employees say they first spotted the snowy owl on their property Nov. 30.
Snowy owl helping spirits soar in Shelburne
Gov. Phil Scott arriving at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Vermont COVID cases remain at plateau
3SquaresVT issues new checks after error
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Vermont falls 4-0 at #10 UMass
Icecats Drop Woodcroft’s Debut
Cats roll to 4-2 win to begin 2020-21 campaign
UVM Women’s Hockey Doubles-up on UNH
Cats roll to 4-2 win to begin 2020-21 campaign
UVM Women's Hockey Doubles-up on UNH
Cats open season with 66-50 loss
Lowell Cruises Past UVM Women’s Hoops