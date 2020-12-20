Cochran-Siegle Earns First Career World Cup Podium

VAL GARDENA, ITALY (WCAX) - In his 99th career start on the FIS World Cup, Starksboro native Ryan Cochran-Siegle earned his first career podium by finishing second in Saturday’s Downhill at Val Gardena. The run ended a nearly four-year drought for American men in the speed events.

Cochran-Siegle finished his run in a time of 2:01.67, just 0.22 seconds behind Aleksander Kilde of Norway.

And Cochran-Siegle isn’t the first member of Vermont’s first family of skiing to have a good day at Val Gardena: his moth Barbara Cochran earned World Championship silver in the slalom on the same hill back in 1970.

