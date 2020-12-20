Advertisement

Grant will fund water quality testing on Lake Champlain

Lake Champlain
Lake Champlain(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Dec. 20, 2020
SWANTON, Vt. (AP) - An organization has received a $34,000 grant to complete a water quality assessment along the Lake Champlain shoreline in Swanton and Highgate.

The assessment will be done by the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain and aims to pinpoint problem areas and then determine solutions. It is scheduled to be conducted in 2021.

The money is from the Lake Champlain Basin Program.

The northernmost region of Lake Champlain, which includes Missisquoi Bay, has the highest concentration of phosphorus of any part of the lake. The high phosphorus levels can bring cyanobacteria blooms and harm wildlife habitat.

