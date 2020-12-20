Advertisement

Icecats Drop Woodcroft’s Debut

Vermont falls 4-0 at #10 UMass
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Mass. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hockey team began the Todd Woodcroft era with a 4-0 defeat Saturday night at #10 UMass. Tyler Harmon kept the Cats in the game with 30 saves, but the Minutemen pulled away in the third period.

Despite the loss, Woodcroft was happy to see his team get their first game under their belts.

“It was a good opportunity for the team to be able to play against one of the best teams in the country and to see where we’re at,” he said. “A lot of good things in our game there that we’re happy with, but also so many things that we obviously haven’t had a chance to play in a competitive environment against another team and when we play against a team as strong as UMass, that’s a great lesson that we’ll be able to pull many things from.”

The Cats and Minutemen faceoff again Sunday evening in Amherst.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly 25 inches of snow on Thursday, over 50 trails are open at Killington.
Big powder day attracts out-of-state visitors
Rice Lumber employees say they first spotted the snowy owl on their property Nov. 30.
Snowy owl helping spirits soar in Shelburne
Gov. Phil Scott arriving at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Vermont COVID cases remain at plateau
3SquaresVT issues new checks after error
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Cochran-Siegle Earns First Career World Cup Podium
Cats roll to 4-2 win to begin 2020-21 campaign
UVM Women’s Hockey Doubles-up on UNH
Cats roll to 4-2 win to begin 2020-21 campaign
UVM Women's Hockey Doubles-up on UNH
Cats open season with 66-50 loss
Lowell Cruises Past UVM Women’s Hoops