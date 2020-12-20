Icecats Drop Woodcroft’s Debut

AMHERST, Mass. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hockey team began the Todd Woodcroft era with a 4-0 defeat Saturday night at #10 UMass. Tyler Harmon kept the Cats in the game with 30 saves, but the Minutemen pulled away in the third period.

Despite the loss, Woodcroft was happy to see his team get their first game under their belts.

“It was a good opportunity for the team to be able to play against one of the best teams in the country and to see where we’re at,” he said. “A lot of good things in our game there that we’re happy with, but also so many things that we obviously haven’t had a chance to play in a competitive environment against another team and when we play against a team as strong as UMass, that’s a great lesson that we’ll be able to pull many things from.”

The Cats and Minutemen faceoff again Sunday evening in Amherst.

