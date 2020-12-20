Advertisement

Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 21st

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what stories we’re keeping on our radar for this upcoming week.

Looking ahead to Monday, is the South Burlington City Counselor’s Meeting.

It starts at 6:30 p.m., and you can join the meeting virtually. There are a few items on the agenda that council is looking to approve, including a new traffic signal at the intersection of Community Drive and Kimball Avenue.

If you want to participate in the online meeting there are a few different ways to do so virtually:

1. Join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82074009667

2. Call in for audio only: Phone number: 646-558-8656 Webinar ID: 820 7400 9667

3. Town Meeting TV YouTube Channel or on Burlington Telecom Channel 317. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJkWMLSqRNKLoyUZQiNoAcQ

Looking ahead to Tuesday is the Burlington Police Department’s Public Safety & Police Commission Joint Committee Meeting.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. on zoom. You can also watch the meeting via youtube. The login info is posted below:

1. Join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82074009667

2. Call in for audio only: Phone number: 646-558-8656 Webinar ID: 820 7400 9667

3. Town Meeting TV YouTube Channel or on Burlington Telecom Channel 317. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJkWMLSqRNKLoyUZQiNoAcQ

Looking ahead to this Wednesday is the last Brattleboro Community Safety Review Committee meeting.

This meeting will also take place on zoom, and start at 6 p.m.

If you would like to participate in the committee’s final meeting you join using this link and passcode: 12261753

Looking ahead to this Thursday and Friday is Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

While the holidays will be different this year, there seems to be no lack of spirit or enthusiasm for them. From light parades, and decorating contests, there’s been no doubt that we are in the festive season. If you celebrate the holidays, hopefully they’re merry and bright!

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

