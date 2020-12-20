Lowell Cruises Past UVM Women’s Hoops

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s basketball team opened its 2020-21 campaign with a 66-50 home loss to UMass-Lowell Saturday afternoon at Patrick Gym. The Cats trailed by just three midway through the second quarter, but a 9-2 run before the break allowed Lowell to open up a double digit lead from which UVM never recovered.

Kharis Idom led the way with 18 for the visitors, while Emma Utterback was the only Catamount in double figures with ten.

In an effort to limit travel due to COVID-19, America East has done away with midweek games and the home-and-home schedule, so Vermont will host Lowell again Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.