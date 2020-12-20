Making a perfect gingerbread house with The Essex Resort

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - If you think building a gingerbread house is above your talent level, The Essex Resort may be able to help. As Elissa Borden learned this week, it’s all about patience.

If you’re anything like me, your baking skills are likely minimal, but your holiday spirit is high.

Gingerbread is a popular pick at The Essex Resort, if it wasn’t clear from the giant gingerbread house upon entry into the lobby.

“It’s always been a dream to do a full size gingerbread house that you can walk through, and so when I told them that, they were like okay, go for it! So I was able to go for it and make it,” says pastry chef Laura Johnson.

Johnson is a gingerbread genius.

“I love the idea of making food also an art form and with gingerbread, you can just smell it,” she says.

So, it’s no surprise that she has gingerbread house building down to a science. She even offers workshops on Saturdays at the resort.

“I think if you’re rushing it takes about an hour, if you’re really focused it’ll take less than about two hours,” she explains.

She walked me through making one of the delicious dwellings this week.

“So the first part here is you want to organize what pieces you have. For our house, we have pieces that have a triangle top, and then we have two square pieces, and then we have two more rectangle size pieces. The square ones and triangle top ones are going to be your walls,” she says.

Laura explained how to properly pipe frosting, and then she had me give it a whirl.

After frosting my walls and standing them up straight, we let the frosting dry before attaching the roof.

”I like to put on the roof together so then I know it has that perfect conical point,” she says.

Once that dried, we added a door and some decorations, including a gingerbread man named Dave Busch.

Though my decorations were nowhere near as good as Laura’s, gingerbread houses make for an adorable centerpiece, and something safe and fun to do as temperatures drop.

“People are still trying to find those things that connect each other, especially gingerbread. It’s so fun, it’s candy and toys and I’ve never seen two houses look exactly the same,” she says.

The Essex gives workshops on how to properly construct your gingerbread house, and offer kits for easy building. The next one is Saturday, December 26th.

