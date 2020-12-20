Advertisement

Police searching for armed robber in St. Johnsbury

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 12:04 AM EST
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury convenience store was robbed at knife-point Saturday, and the suspect is still on the loose.

It happened around noon at the Champlain Farms on Railroad Street. Police say the man stole an undisclosed amount of cash. He’s described as 6′2″ wearing a blue jacket and black overalls with paint stains on them.

Call police at 802-748-2314 if you know anything.

