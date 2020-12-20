State revenues ahead of projections, not expected to last

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Administration says state revenues were ahead of projections in November, but officials don’t expect the good news to last into 2021.

Last August the state of Vermont downgraded its revenue forecast for the fiscal year that began on July 1.

Now the revenues for the General Fund, Transportation and Education funds are all exceeding those August goals by more than $109 million. But the August goals were revised down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they are still below pre-COVID-19 forecasts.

Administration Secretary Susanne Young says she’s concerned the future revenues will revert to the lower figures.

