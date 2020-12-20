UVM Women’s Hockey Doubles-up on UNH

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hockey team opened up their delayed 2020-21 season in style Saturday night, downing rival UNH 4-2 at Gutterson Fieldhouse. Three freshmen scored in their first collegiate game to lead the Cats to victory.

Vermont quickly fell behind 1-0 just over two minutes in, but answered with one of the weirdest goals you’ll ever see just 45 seconds later. Newcomer Natalie Mlynkova skated in on net, beat her first defender with a toe drag, and then watched a Wildcat defender chip the puck off Mlynkova’s stick into her own net to tie the game. Vermont tallied three more times before the end of the second period, with Bella Parento and Maddy Skelton tallying their first career goals and Val Caldwell adding what would eventually serve as the game winner.

Vermont and UNH will battle again Sunday evening from Gutterson.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.