Advertisement

UVM Women’s Hockey Doubles-up on UNH

Cats roll to 4-2 win to begin 2020-21 campaign
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hockey team opened up their delayed 2020-21 season in style Saturday night, downing rival UNH 4-2 at Gutterson Fieldhouse. Three freshmen scored in their first collegiate game to lead the Cats to victory.

Vermont quickly fell behind 1-0 just over two minutes in, but answered with one of the weirdest goals you’ll ever see just 45 seconds later. Newcomer Natalie Mlynkova skated in on net, beat her first defender with a toe drag, and then watched a Wildcat defender chip the puck off Mlynkova’s stick into her own net to tie the game. Vermont tallied three more times before the end of the second period, with Bella Parento and Maddy Skelton tallying their first career goals and Val Caldwell adding what would eventually serve as the game winner.

Vermont and UNH will battle again Sunday evening from Gutterson.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly 25 inches of snow on Thursday, over 50 trails are open at Killington.
Big powder day attracts out-of-state visitors
Rice Lumber employees say they first spotted the snowy owl on their property Nov. 30.
Snowy owl helping spirits soar in Shelburne
Gov. Phil Scott arriving at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Vermont COVID cases remain at plateau
3SquaresVT issues new checks after error
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Vermont falls 4-0 at #10 UMass
Icecats Drop Woodcroft’s Debut
Cochran-Siegle Earns First Career World Cup Podium
Cats roll to 4-2 win to begin 2020-21 campaign
UVM Women's Hockey Doubles-up on UNH
Cats open season with 66-50 loss
Lowell Cruises Past UVM Women’s Hoops