Advertisement

Vermont senators vaccinated on Capitol Hill

Sanders’s office sent WCAX a photo of U.S. Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan administering...
Sanders’s office sent WCAX a photo of U.S. Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan administering the vaccine.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Both Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Patrick Leahy got the COVID-19 vaccination shot Saturday.

Sanders’s office sent WCAX a photo of U.S. Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan administering the vaccine. Sanders calls the vaccine “safe and effective.”

Leahy also got the shot TODAY. Both congressmen saw the doctor before spearheading the effort to get stimulus money sent to the state on the Senate floor. A $900 billion COVID relief package is at stake, and officials project the vote will take place Sunday or Monday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rice Lumber employees say they first spotted the snowy owl on their property Nov. 30.
Snowy owl helping spirits soar in Shelburne
After nearly 25 inches of snow on Thursday, over 50 trails are open at Killington.
Big powder day attracts out-of-state visitors
Gov. Phil Scott arriving at Friday's briefing in Montpelier.
Vermont COVID cases remain at plateau
3SquaresVT issues new checks after error
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Call police at 802-748-2314 if you know anything.
Police searching for armed robber in St. Johnsbury
A small crowd gathered to see wreaths placed on St. Albans's Civil War memorial in Taylor Park.
Wreath laying ceremonies around our region to remember veterans
The Mawuhi African Market sits on the corner of North Winooski Avenue and North Street and has...
Community rallies behind African Market forced to relocate
Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Dec. 19th