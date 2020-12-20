Vermont senators vaccinated on Capitol Hill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Both Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Patrick Leahy got the COVID-19 vaccination shot Saturday.

Sanders’s office sent WCAX a photo of U.S. Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan administering the vaccine. Sanders calls the vaccine “safe and effective.”

Leahy also got the shot TODAY. Both congressmen saw the doctor before spearheading the effort to get stimulus money sent to the state on the Senate floor. A $900 billion COVID relief package is at stake, and officials project the vote will take place Sunday or Monday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.