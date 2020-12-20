What to do Sunday, Dec. 20th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Sunday.

The Flynn theatre in downtown Burlington will be hosting some of the first live performances in their own building since March.

The Window on Main, is their new multi-media live performance series that will feature local artists. This will be a unique performance opportunity for both artists and audience.The shows will be presented facing Main Street.

Performers and audience will be separated by the street-side Chase Studio wall and large windows. The audio will be fed to the sidewalks, and surrounding areas via speakers. There will be a new cast, and new show on the hour.

The town of Franklin is trying to spread some holiday cheer this Sunday.

The recreation department will be hosting a Christmas Scavenger Hunt from 4 - 10 p.m. Participants will have the chance to win a family fun basket. The town wanted a safe way to raise spirits and get families to have some fun so the event is free and open to the public.

A Christmas Musical special is coming to a streaming device near you.

Miracle on green tree drive is an original televised musical special premiering Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. The Lyric Theatre Company has created a variety show packed full of holiday songs and original scenes. And the show was filmed entirely in Vermont.

Tickets are $20 for individuals, or $45 for multiple viewers, in addition to a small service fee.

