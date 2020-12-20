Wreath laying ceremonies around our region to remember veterans

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. & PLATTSBUGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Saturday, Americans in every state honored our nation’s heroes by safely placing a total of 1.7 million veterans’ wreaths on their headstones. The organization Wreaths Across America says 2,557 locations participated, including at least two in our region.

This is the first year the St. Albans American Legion participated in the annual Wreaths Across America Day. A small crowd gathered to see wreaths placed on the town’s Civil War memorial in Taylor Park. After, residents paid their respects at other cemeteries. The post commander says the event is a reminder to honor home-town heroes year round.

“They gave up an awful lot for us, so I feel that this is the way we need to give back. We need to teach our young folks and everybody that veterans played a large part in our history, so we have to now carry on so generations to come will do the same,” said Melody Thibault of the St. Albans American Legion.

St. Albans American Legion leaders say they couldn’t lay a wreath at every veteran’s grave, but they hope to raise enough money next year to make sure no one is missed.

Vets in the North Country also saluted the fallen Saturday. The North Country Veterans Association laid wreaths and played Taps at the Medal of Honor grave in Plattsburgh.

