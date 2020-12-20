YCQM Dec. 20, 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on You Can Quote Me, an update on the state’s covid-19 response from AHS Secretary Mike Smith. Also, Vermont Catholic Bishop Christopher Coyne joins us to discuss the new report surrounding the old St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington. See what the abuse investigation revealed and what the bishop has to say about it. We’ll also discuss the church’s charitable giving this holiday and his Christmas message to the state.

Host: Darren Perron

