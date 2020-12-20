Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A clipper system will bring snow showers today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. A trace to 2 inches accumulation is possible, especially in the higher elevations, so some roads may become slippery early this evening. Any snow showers will end overnight, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for Monday. Winter officially arrives Monday at 5:02 AM. Highs today and Monday will be in the 30s.

Another clipper will bring a round of snow showers on Tuesday, with perhaps an inch or so of accumulation. This will be followed by a dry and seasonable Wednesday.

Our eyes then turn to a big, complex storm for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The first half of Christmas Eve is looking dry now, with increasing clouds. Rain is expected during the afternoon, which could continue into the first half of Christmas. It’s looking increasingly likely that we could get some heavy rain, and combined with snowmelt and highs near 50 degrees, flooding isn’t out of the question. Also, the wind may gust to 40 mph at times both days. Models differ on when the rain will transition over to snow showers. One shows it happening around Christmas afternoon, and another not until later that night. When it occurs, a flash freeze is possible. Stay tuned to our newscasts and online for the latest updates on this storm.

