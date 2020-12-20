BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow showers have slickened up the roads in spots this evening, but will end overnight. Winter officially arrives Monday at 5:02 AM. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but it will be a relatively nice day with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Another clipper will brush us to the south on Tuesday, with snow showers. A trace to maybe an inch or so accumulation is possible. This will be followed by a dry and seasonable Wednesday.

A complex, messy storm will impact our region Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Models differ and have been flip-flopping, but the general trend is for rain to arrive Christmas Eve afternoon, and continue overnight. It may be heavy at times, and combined with temperatures well in the 40s, some flooding isn’t out of the question. Also of concern is the wind, which may gust to 40 mph at times. On Christmas Day, morning rain is expected to taper to afternoon snow showers. Morning highs in the upper 40s will drop sharply into the 20s by afternoon, with a flash freeze possible. We’ll keep you updated on this storm.

Next weekend is looking colder but much quieter, with flurries on Saturday, and partly sunny skies for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s, with lows in the single digits and teens.

