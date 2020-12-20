BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A clipper system will keep the clouds around on Sunday, with afternoon and evening snow showers. It now looks like a trace to 2 inches accumulation is possible. While that’s nothing significant, it will be enough to slicken up some roads Sunday evening. Any snow showers will end overnight.

Winter officially arrives Monday at 5:02 AM. It will be mostly cloudy and relatively mild, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Another clipper system will bring snow showers Tuesday, with perhaps another inch or so of accumulation, and will be followed by a quiet Wednesday.

The next significant storm will impact our region Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This one is looking much more complex than the big snowstorm last Thursday. Rain is expected Thursday afternoon and overnight, with highs reaching 50 degrees in spots. The rain is expected to change to snow on Christmas, then taper to snow showers, depending on what model you’re looking at. The wind may be a factor as well, possibly gusting to 40 mph. We’ll fine tune this forecast and keep an eye on the storm through the week.

