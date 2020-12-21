A closer look at the COVID relief cash headed to Vermont

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - More help is on the way to help struggling Vermonters, businesses and schools. It’s all part of a $900 billlion relief package Congress is expected to pass Monday night. Our Calvin Cutler is digging into how much Vermont is getting and what this means for you and your family.

It appears unemployment benefits, the paycheck protection program and more help for businesses are all coming our way, including for arts and entertainment.

The relief package contains a number of provisions to get Vermont through a winter dominated by rising case counts and hurting local businesses. Including at the Essex Experience, where they’ve been livestreaming shows and holding outdoor concerts.

“We were counting on our business of working our way out of it, but that didn’t happen, so it just builds this daisy chain of ‘Now what do you do?’” said Peter Edelmann, who owns the Essex Experience.

The package earmarks some $15 billion for venues like the Essex Experience and funnels more money into the paycheck protection program. It also extends unemployment benefits and continues the PUA program for gig workers for another 11 weeks. Though specifics about the extensions are still unclear, people in the program say this help is much needed.

“If it’s in the realm of $300, that doesn’t measure up to what my self-employed income is normally in a year, but it’s been down to zero, so I’ll take when we can get,” said Emily Irons, a violin player.

But some are balking at the prospect of not including any money for local and state budgets.

Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns are concerned about a strain on local budgets in the next fiscal year.

“It’s just going to be really hard to provide those services when you’re looking at people not being able to pay their taxes, down the road not being able to pay their water and sewer fees,” said Karen Horn of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

And in the bill, Vermonters making $75,000 or less will receive $600 stimulus payments along with $600 for each dependent.

“I’m not going to be ungrateful but at the same time what we need is more sustained help,” said Jesse Irons of Montpelier.

In the package, there is also $15 million for the Lake Champlain Basin Program, $12 million for Vermont’s farm to school program, and $10 million for substance use disorder treatment.

But as we learn more details about the plan, the events industry says it’s relieved there’s help as we work toward the light at the end of the tunnel.

“It feels awesome that Congress saw us and saw the important aspect of the day to day life we play in America and beyond,” said Tim Cece, the production manager of the Essex Experience Performance Center.

We will get an update from Congressman Peter Welch Tuesday at Gov. Phil Scott’s COVID-19 press briefing.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.