Burlington mayor quarantining after possible COVID exposure

Mayor Miro Weinberger
Mayor Miro Weinberger(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mayor Miro Weinberger is in quarantine after a potential exposure to Coronavirus.

Weinberger’s office says one of his daughters is considered a close contact of a confirmed case in her school community. While Weinberger believes it’s unlikely he’s been exposed, he and his family are quarantining out of an abundance of caution.

