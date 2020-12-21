Burlington mayor quarantining after possible COVID exposure

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mayor Miro Weinberger is in quarantine after a potential exposure to Coronavirus.

Weinberger’s office says one of his daughters is considered a close contact of a confirmed case in her school community. While Weinberger believes it’s unlikely he’s been exposed, he and his family are quarantining out of an abundance of caution.

