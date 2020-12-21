Butter boom boosts business for Vermont Creamery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic shut down many hobbies while others, like baking, took off.

Many of you told us you picked up a sourdough starter or tried your hand at new pastries.

And that has led to a butter boom.

The Vermont Creamery, based in Websterville, says they’ve had a 200% increase in butter sales by volume over last year, despite losing a lot of their restaurant-based business.

“We have had mixed feelings but it’s been overall good for our sales, and on March 15, as the restaurants started to close, we saw a third of our sales basically collapsing as the food industry started to struggle greatly, and then couple months later people started to really stack up on at retail stores on essential food,” said Adeline Druart, the president of the Vermont Creamery.

The Vermont Creamery says they hope as people rediscover a love of cooking and baking during the pandemic, they will continue doing so when the pandemic is over.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni's full interview with Adeline Druart about what the butter boom has meant for the company.

