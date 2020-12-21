Advertisement

Covered bridge linking NH, Vermont, to get repairs

Starting Jan. 4, 2021, the bridge will be closed to traffic for one week, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNISH, N.H. (AP) - Repairs are planned to start next month on an historic covered bridge between New Hampshire and Vermont. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation plans to replace several worn deck planks on the end of the Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge, starting Jan. 4, 2021. The bridge will be closed to traffic for one week, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the next four weeks, drivers will use one lane of alternating traffic. The bridge will be open to two-lane traffic at the end of operations each day. The work should be completed in early February.

