Cuomo asks airlines to test passengers coming from UK

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has asked airlines flying into the state from the United Kingdom to make all passengers take a COVID-19 test before they get on the plane.

The Democrat said Monday at least one airline, British Airways, had already agreed to comply. He is awaiting an answer from others, including Delta and Virgin Atlantic.

Cuomo has been calling on the U.S. government to temporarily halt all flights from the U.K. because of the emergence there of a new strain of the coronavirus.

Numerous nations have already taken that step out of concern the strain might be more easily transmitted.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)