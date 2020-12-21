Advertisement

Cuomo says layoffs could be coming

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - During his pandemic news briefing Monday, New York’s governor complained about the stimulus and its lack of money for the states.

Andrew Cuomo says the nation’s governors requested $500 billion in aid and they got nothing.

He says that makes no sense.

“I can’t make up a $15 billion deficit,” said Cuomo, D-New York. “That means we will lay off people. And that means we will lay off people who we need to do the vaccines, lay off National Guard expenses, lay off police, lay off fire people, lay off hospital people in the middle of a pandemic. That’s what you want me to do?”

Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, was also pushing Congress for funding for the states.

