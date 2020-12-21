Advertisement

Dr. Fauci: I gave Santa the COVID-19 vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A lot of kids may have been worried that coronavirus would keep Santa Claus homebound this Christmas.

After all, his advanced age puts him well into the high-risk category.

But the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says there’s no need for concern.

Fauci says he himself administered the vaccine to Santa.

He revealed the happy news in response to a child’s question during “The ABCs of COVID-19: A CNN-Sesame Street Town Hall for Families.”

Paxton, 6, asked if Santa would still be able to visit him: “What if he can’t go to anyone’s house? Or near his reindeer?”

Fauci explained to the kids that Santa is doing fine.

“Well, I have to say, I took care of that for you, because I was worried that you’d all be upset,” he said. “So, what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there, and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.

“He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about.”

Fauci had weighed in on the issue previously.

According to USA Today, the good doctor said last month that Santa “has a lot of good innate immunity.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Specialist Hayden Harris, 20
Fort Drum soldier found fatally shot, another soldier held
The Mawuhi African Market sits on the corner of North Winooski Avenue and North Street and has...
Community rallies behind African Market forced to relocate
Riverside Farm General Manager Peter Borden points to the eight-foot-tall monolith that stands...
Mysterious monolith appears in Pittsfield
Sen. Bernie Sanders’s office sent WCAX News a photo of U.S. Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan...
Vermont senators vaccinated on Capitol Hill
Call police at 802-748-2314 if you know anything.
Police searching for armed robber in St. Johnsbury

Latest News

File photo
Electric co-op offers high-speed internet to 4 NH towns
Lake Champlain-File photo
Lake Champlain research vessel being built for UVM
Congressional coronavirus committee investigators have found evidence of a “political pressure...
Probe: Trump officials attacked CDC virus reports
A crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 91 left several people injured.
Driver accused in wrong-way crash faces felony DUI charges
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress rushes toward vote on $900B COVID relief bill, stimulus checks