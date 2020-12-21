Driver accused in wrong-way crash faces felony DUI charges

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A Massachusetts man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 and causing a head-on crash in Dummerston that injured five people is now facing four felony drunken driving charges.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that 65-year-old Bernard McDonald is facing two counts of driving under the influence with serious injury resulting and two counts of driving under the influence with injury resulting.

His lawyer declined to comment on the new charges.

Police say McDonald’s truck hit a van, setting off a chain-reaction crash with another pickup truck in the Dec. 13 crash.

