Electric co-op offers high-speed internet to 4 NH towns

File photo
File photo(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEMPSTER, N.H. (AP) - Nearly 900 New Hampshire Electric Cooperative customers in four towns now have access to high-speed internet service.

The broadband projects in Lempster, Clarksville, Colebrook and Stewartstown were supported by a $6.7 million grant from the state’s Connecting New Hampshire Emergency Broadband Program.

The project’s completion required the cooperation and support of numerous partners, all of whom worked under tight deadlines to have service available to members before Dec. 15, as required by the terms of the grant.

NHEC Broadband Executive Robert Cruickshank said the co-op will continue to seek out federal and state funding for construction.

