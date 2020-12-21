Advertisement

Former Vermont property developer sentenced for fraud

(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A former St. Albans property developer has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud.

Jeremy Fairbanks, 44, was sentenced Friday. He also was ordered to pay $155,392 in restitution.

Federal prosecutors say Fairbanks defrauded a northern New York lender by obtaining financing of over $210,000 to build and sell a house in Swanton, but when he had to show proof of construction progress he provided photos from structures on other properties.

They say he also got a mortgage to buy a home in Tennessee but mispresented his financial condition, including concealing the $200,000 he owed on the construction loan.

