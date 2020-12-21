How Vermont pharmacies are preparing for COVID vaccine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While health care workers continue to get vaccinated for COVID, many long-term care and senior living facilities are starting to see the vaccine throughout Vermont.

The primary responsibility for that distribution falls on three pharmacies: Kinney Drug, Walgreens and CVS.

CVS Pharmacist Mike Borque told our Darren Perron how the pharmacies are preparing to vaccinate people. Watch the video for the full interview.

