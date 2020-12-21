Advertisement

Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit over involuntary ER stays

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of psychiatric patients who have been involuntarily held in hospital emergency departments has survived another attempt to have it dismissed.

New Hampshire law requires hearings within three days to determine whether such patients are dangerous.

The state argues the clock starts when someone is transferred to an inpatient facility. But in a lawsuit filed in 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union argues that the clock starts when someone arrives at the emergency room.

A federal judge on Friday denied the state’s latest request to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing it to proceed. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Riverside Farm General Manager Peter Borden points to the eight-foot-tall monolith that stands...
Mysterious monolith appears in Pittsfield
Specialist Hayden Harris, 20
Fort Drum soldier found fatally shot, another soldier held
The Mawuhi African Market sits on the corner of North Winooski Avenue and North Street and has...
Community rallies behind African Market forced to relocate
Sen. Bernie Sanders’s office sent WCAX News a photo of U.S. Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan...
Vermont senators vaccinated on Capitol Hill
Call police at 802-748-2314 if you know anything.
Police searching for armed robber in St. Johnsbury

Latest News

govandrewcuomo
Cuomo asks airlines to test passengers coming from UK
govandrewcuomo
RAW VIDEO: Gov. Cuomo pandemic briefing, Dec. 21
Shelley Palmer-File photo
State settles with Vt. man accused of price gouging
garysadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast