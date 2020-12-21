Advertisement

Lake Champlain research vessel being built for UVM

Lake Champlain-File photo
Lake Champlain-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont has ordered a new research vessel that will be used to help study the waters of Lake Champlain.

The $3.9 million, 64-foot aluminum catamaran will be a floating classroom and laboratory.

It will be powered by two AC electric motors, backed up by two 306-horse-power diesel engines. The vessel will be able to run on all-electric power for trips under two hours.

The new vessel will replace the university’s aging research boat, Melosira.

It will be based at Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, on the shore of Lake Champlain in downtown Burlington.

The university is expected to take delivery of the vessel in 2022.

