Local fire departments bring holiday cheer

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Many fire departments are trying to bring a little holiday cheer to their communities by lighting the way.

On Sunday night, the Bradford and Corinth Fire Departments drove around Bradford playing Christmas songs with Santa Sunday night.

They say Sparky the Fire Dog escorted Santa through the Margaret Pratt Community where residents cheered from their windows and danced in the hallways.

Coming up on Wednesday, the Corinth Fire Department’s decorated truck will drive through the East Corinth village starting at 6 p.m.

ONE. MORE. TIME!!! Wednesday night, 🎅🏼 leaves the station at 6pm. 🚒 From the station out through the E. Corinth Village... Posted by Corinth Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Over in Rutland, the City Fire Department decked out their ride and put Santa in the front seat.

People there say it was quite the show Sunday night with music playing and at least two dozen cars following behind.

Lots of first responders could be seen spreading cheer in their trucks this weekend.

