Local meat markets stocked and ready for last minute holiday shopping

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - As people do their last minute holiday grocery shopping, local meat markets say they are stocked and ready to go.

Bessery’s Butcher Shoppe on North Ave in Burlington says so far they have had a tough year for meat sales, but Christmas orders have still been coming in. They are expecting last minute orders for people still finalizing plans based on guidance coming from the state.

Meanwhile, Shelburne Meat Market has had a strong holiday season with orders and drop-ins. They too are expecting a last minute rush for the same reason but they have noticed smaller orders coming in, in larger volume. They hope that means people will be staying home.

But when people do stop in to place or pick up an order, the market says they are happy to be a place to run in to friends safely.

“Being a neighborhood place, being a small town place like this, no one has been able to see each other for 6 months. So we have people gather in here and this is a place where you are allowed to say hi to your neighbor again and stuff like that,” said Chris Allard, the head butcher and manager of the markets Shelburne Rd. location.

Allard says they believe they are already up a large percentage compared to last year and last year was their busiest year ever.

