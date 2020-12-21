Advertisement

McDonald’s sells ‘Spam burger’ with cookie crumbs in China

McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China...
McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.(McDonald's China)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.

Global brands from restaurants to automakers sometimes roll out offbeat products to appeal to Chinese tastes in the populous and intensely competitive market.

This is undoubtedly one of them.

“I thought it was delicious,” said a comment signed Feifei Mao Enthusiast on the Sina Weibo microblog service. “Is that because I love McDonald’s too deeply? Or is something wrong with my taste?”

The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormel Foods LLC, and Mondelez International’s Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise.

McDonald’s Corp. said the sandwich was part of a series of “members only” promotions to be released on Mondays in China.

“There is no need to release unnecessary products,” said a comment left on the company’s microblog account. It received more than 2,000 “likes.”

McDonald’s said it planned to sell no more than 400,000 of the “Lunchmeat Burgers.” It wasn’t clear how many have been sold or how many people who flooded social media with scathing comments had eaten one.

“When you hate someone but have to invite him to dinner, you can ask him to eat McDonald’s Oreo lunchmeat burger,” said a separate comment on Sina Weibo.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mawuhi African Market sits on the corner of North Winooski Avenue and North Street and has...
Community rallies behind African Market forced to relocate
Specialist Hayden Harris, 20
Fort Drum soldier found dead, investigation launched
Sanders’s office sent WCAX a photo of U.S. Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan administering...
Vermont senators vaccinated on Capitol Hill
Call police at 802-748-2314 if you know anything.
Police searching for armed robber in St. Johnsbury
Dozens of dress-up Jeeps paraded around the Burlington area Saturday night.
First annual 802 Jeep Festival of Lights

Latest News

A view of Halemaumau Crater Sunday night.
Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island
Local meat markets stocked and ready for last minute holiday shopping
Local meat markets stocked and ready for last minute holiday shopping
Cumberland Farms on East Main Street
Newport convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Sanders’s office sent WCAX a photo of U.S. Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan administering...
Vermont senators vaccinated on Capitol Hill