MiVT: Amy’s Sweet Eats

UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s all about ganache goodies for everyone!

Amy Frye is a self-taught truffle genius and the baker behind Amy’s Sweet Eats.

“I started out making Oreo truffles for gifts and cake truffles, and my family said, ‘You should really sell these,’” she said.

It began four years ago, Frye’s homemade gifts were too good not to be shared. So, she started going to craft shows and selling her treats on Facebook.

Though craft shows are nixed for the year, Frye’s customers still have a sweet tooth and are getting their fill.

“I have some regular customers that have reached out to me and were really excited that I had decided to continue making the truffles even during COVID because they feel like holidays are just not the same without them,” she said.

When I caught up with Frye, she was preparing for the Christmas rush, baking in her Underhill home. She was making pecan pie truffles, one of 14 truffle flavors she offers in addition to other goodies.

And her customers enjoy them-- that includes customers with dietary needs.

“I have a lot of co-workers that have celiac disease also. Someone just asked one day during a craft show, ‘Hey do you have anything gluten-free?’ And I thought about it and said, ‘You know what, I don’t, but I’m going to start,’” she said.

Frye also offers vegan and diabetic-friendly options.

“I feel like more and more people these days are having these kinds of issues and I wanted to cater to them so that they felt like they were included in my business and that I was thoughtful of them,” she said.

So anyone who wants to can enjoy her treats as much as she enjoys making them.

“I find it really therapeutic and relaxing to do, and I’ve always been in love with cooking and baking, I just enjoy doing it,” she said.

