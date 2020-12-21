Newport convenience store robbed at gunpoint

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A northeast kingdom convenience store is robbed at gunpoint.

Police say it happened at the Cumberland Farms on East Main Street around 4:15 a.m. Sunday. They say a man showed the clerk a handgun and demanded money. He left through a side entrance with an undisclosed amount of cash, fleeing toward the rear of the building.

Police say they’re looking for a white, slender man who has scraggly brown hair and stands between 5′11″ and 6′ tall. He was wearing a red face mask, black gloves, and a tan or brown hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Newport Police Department at 802-334-6733.

