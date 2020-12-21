Advertisement

Newport convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Police say it happened at the Cumberland Farms on East Main Street around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.
Police say it happened at the Cumberland Farms on East Main Street around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A northeast kingdom convenience store is robbed at gunpoint.

Police say it happened at the Cumberland Farms on East Main Street around 4:15 a.m. Sunday. They say a man showed the clerk a handgun and demanded money. He left through a side entrance with an undisclosed amount of cash, fleeing toward the rear of the building.

Police say they’re looking for a white, slender man who has scraggly brown hair and stands between 5′11″ and 6′ tall. He was wearing a red face mask, black gloves, and a tan or brown hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Newport Police Department at 802-334-6733.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mawuhi African Market sits on the corner of North Winooski Avenue and North Street and has...
Community rallies behind African Market forced to relocate
Specialist Hayden Harris, 20
Fort Drum soldier found dead, investigation launched
Sanders’s office sent WCAX a photo of U.S. Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan administering...
Vermont senators vaccinated on Capitol Hill
Call police at 802-748-2314 if you know anything.
Police searching for armed robber in St. Johnsbury
Dozens of dress-up Jeeps paraded around the Burlington area Saturday night.
First annual 802 Jeep Festival of Lights

Latest News

Vermont Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders say the stimulus money is way overdue.
Vermont senators weigh in on COVID relief package deal
Larkins, Utterback lead way in 61-56 victory
UVM Women’s Hoops Edges Lowell for First Win
Mayor Miro Weinberger
Burlington mayor quarantining after possible COVID exposure
Riverside Farm General Manager Peter Borden points to the eight-foot-tall monolith that stands...
Mysterious monolith appears in Pittsfield